Demons eye season-ending three-game win streak in Battle for Chief Caddo

“It’s huge, because you want to finish strong,” Laird said of possibly ending the season on a three-game win streak. “You want to send this 2019 football team out with a win. You want these 22 seniors, in their last game, to remember it as a win. There is a lot you look at and can take into next year as far as momentum, but to me, it’s more important for what this 2019 team will be known for. The things we’ve shown in the past few weeks, we look to continue to do Thursday night to get the win.”