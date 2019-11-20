Three ways to maximize Black Friday savings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Now that many of you have finalized your Christmas lists for the family and scoped out hot deals already out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — it’s important to make sure you don’t overspend.
Here are three ways to make sure you get the most out of your money during Black Friday and Cyber Monday:
- Use savings websites – Consider using websites that offer coupons, promotions, or other budget-friendly savings. Sites like topcashback.com offer you cashback on your purchases to thousands of popular retailers. It covers things like clothing, appliances and even flights.
- Decoy pricing - Watch out for decoy pricing by retailers. They often time send you emails or texts to entice you to get into the store with decoy prices on some of its products. If those emails don’t have something that’s a “must-have” on your list then don’t fall for it.
- Have a strategy - Planning ahead for Black Friday and Cyber Monday can make a big difference in how much money you save. If you have a strategy, you’re not running around all over town or backtracking to other stores. That saves time, gas money, and headaches. As for Cyber Monday, if you check your sale sites for other items you also need you can save money on shipping costs by buying more than one item at a time.
