2 teenage girls wounded in shooting on Rightway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s been another shooting in Shreveport, and this one wounded two girls ages 18 and 17, authorities said.
Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
One’s back was grazed by a bullet; and the other was shot in one of her arms or elbows, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The shooting happened at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Rightway Avenue in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police still have a eight units on the scene between Syphon and Parkhurst streets.
And the Fire Department has four units on a medical emergency at the same location.
This is the third shooting within about eight hours in Shreveport.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
