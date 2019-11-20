SPD to hold press conference regarding large drug bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department will host a news conference on Wednesday morning regarding a recent large narcotics seizure.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Police Department headquarters. KSLA News 12 will stream this event live here.
Representatives from Shreveport Police, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security will provide details and answer questions related to this incident.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.