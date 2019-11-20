SPD to hold press conference regarding large drug bust

SPD to hold press conference regarding large drug bust
By KSLA Digital Team | November 20, 2019 at 9:42 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 9:42 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department will host a news conference on Wednesday morning regarding a recent large narcotics seizure.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Police Department headquarters. KSLA News 12 will stream this event live here.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 live. Click Here to DOWNLOAD the KSLA News 12 app.

Representatives from Shreveport Police, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security will provide details and answer questions related to this incident.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.