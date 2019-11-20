Showers arrive Thursday, cold front Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday morning! Temperatures so far this week have been very comfortable with yesterday stretching to near 80 degrees across the ArkLaTex. While cloud cover will more than likely limit temperatures from getting that warm again today you can still expect October weather across the region. We continue to track a cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex on Friday. Showers out ahead of the front though will begin to move through the region Thursday. Taking a sneak peek at your Halloween forecast shows a chances for some wet weather on your Turkey Day.