Showers arrive Thursday, cold front Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday morning! Temperatures so far this week have been very comfortable with yesterday stretching to near 80 degrees across the ArkLaTex. While cloud cover will more than likely limit temperatures from getting that warm again today you can still expect October weather across the region. We continue to track a cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex on Friday. Showers out ahead of the front though will begin to move through the region Thursday. Taking a sneak peek at your Halloween forecast shows a chances for some wet weather on your Turkey Day.
As for your Wednesday expect more cloud cover across the ArkLaTex compared to the crystal blue skies that we have been treated to over the past few days. But like earlier in the week, after seeing cool temperatures this morning we will see our temperatures rocket into the mid 70s this afternoon.
While we everyone should stay dry today that won’t be the case Thursday. We are tracking some scattered showers that will begin to move into the ArkLaTex during the morning hours. None of this rain tomorrow will be widespread, but will instead be the precursor to what comes on Friday. Even with the scattered showers will still see more 70s.
The actual cold front will push through the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing a very brief end to the comfortable temperatures we have been treated to this week. The heaviest rain should move through the region during the middle of the day before clearing out before the evening hours for most of us. Behind the front expect slightly cooler temperatures this weekend before more than likely returning to the low 70s early next week.
So even though a cold front is on the way comfortable temperatures still dominate the next week for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
