Rain chances increase to end the work week

Friday is when the next cold front will arrive. The rain chances will be much higher with all the rain expected. I have them up to 80%. The better chance for rain will be in the late morning to the early afternoon. By the evening, the rain will finally start to come to an end. So, for Friday night football with the next round of playoffs, there could be some lingering showers or at least some wet bleachers. Temperatures will be warm in the morning, then will cool to the 60s in the afternoon. Overnight, it will cool down to the mid 40s.