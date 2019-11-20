Rain chances increase to end the work week

(KSLA) - Good Wednesday ArkLaTex! The sunshine has gone away and the clouds are increasing. The next cold front will be arriving Friday and will bring increased rain chances. Still no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will has just a quick cool down, but will stay away from the freezing mark.
Through the rest of this evening, temperatures will be warm and the sunshine will remain limited. There may be one or two very small showers that pop up this evening. I would still leave any rain gear at home though. However, you will need the rain gear if you stay out late tonight. Temperatures will cool down a little tonight to the lower 60s. So, it will actually be much warmer tonight than we've seen in quite some time.
Thursday will be a pretty cloudy day. There is a 30% chance of rain as well. It will be scattered throughout the day and won't be a washout. I do recommend to bring rain gear Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm despite the lack of sunshine. This is due to the winds coming from the south. Overall, it will be a gloomy day.
Friday is when the next cold front will arrive. The rain chances will be much higher with all the rain expected. I have them up to 80%. The better chance for rain will be in the late morning to the early afternoon. By the evening, the rain will finally start to come to an end. So, for Friday night football with the next round of playoffs, there could be some lingering showers or at least some wet bleachers. Temperatures will be warm in the morning, then will cool to the 60s in the afternoon. Overnight, it will cool down to the mid 40s.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking great! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. I think there will be a few passing clouds here and there. Saturday will warm up to the upper 50s while Sunday will warm up to the mid 60s. It will be a great weekend!
Monday will also be pretty nice. There will be maybe a few more clouds, but still little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s. It will be a great start to the holiday week.
Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance of rain. Our next cold front will arrive around Tuesday. So, depending on the speed of the front, and how much moisture is associated with the front, that will determine how much rain we will see. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain both days. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday up to the mid 60s, then Wednesday will be cooler, only warming up to the mid 50s.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
