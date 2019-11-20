New stops signs added at intersection near Sam Houston Elementary

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -A popular Marshall intersection has received something new — stop signs.
Stops were officially installed on Tuesday, Nov. 19 creating a four-way stop at the intersection of Indian Springs Drive and East Travis Street.
The intersection sits right next to Sam Houston Elementary School which sees lots of people and cars in the mornings and afternoons.
“We’ve gotten a number of complaints from the school and some of the officers noticed problems there,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
Carruth says after reviewing the area they realized they needed to create a four-way stop to slow down traffic coming from Indian Springs Drive.
“The main intersection has the first right away but typically just be courteous,” he said. “We’re all in a hurry. We’ve got somewhere to go, but it’s worth that extra moment to be courteous and to not get in a crash.”
Barbara Gill has lived near this intersection for 16 years. She says, for the most part, people know to stop people are dropping or picking up their kids but she believes these new stop signs will be an adjustment for drivers.
“It’s very interesting,” she said. “A whole lot of people are going to run it because there’s never been a stop sign there so it’s going to take a little getting use to."
Carruth says they will be creating more four-way stops at the intersections of Lafayette and Houston and Franklin and Houston.
He says things like heavy foot and vehicle traffic near schools, churches and other popular areas are typically what they look at when deciding on if they should create a four-way stop.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.