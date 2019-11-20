N.C. man charged $2,300 for walking through ER doors for cat scratch

“When a patient comes to an Atrium Health emergency department, our primary goal is providing the care they need for often life-threatening illnesses. Following treatment, charges are assessed based on several factors, including the level of care needed, tests required, and the severity of the illness. While HIPAA regulations and patient privacy laws prevent us from sharing details of this case, patient out-of-pocket costs are often dependent on a number of factors, including co-pays and deductibles that are part of a patient’s personal health insurance policy. We recognize healthcare expenses are often unplanned events for our patients and we work diligently to ensure our costs are consistent with the level of care we provide. Atrium Health is committed to empowering patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare, and provide financial counseling and assistance for all eligible patients to help with their healthcare expenses.”

Atrium Health