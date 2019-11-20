Male suffers life-threatening gunshot wound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man, possibly 19 years old, died after being rushed to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, authorities say.
His condition appears to be life-threatening, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Gregory Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police have eight units on the scene between Gaywood and Dollarway drives.
The Fire Department had four units responding to a medical emergency at the same location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
