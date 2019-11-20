Louisiana coastal restoration could get more money

By KSLA Digital Team | November 20, 2019 at 7:07 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:07 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee may send more money to help Louisiana rebuild and protect the state coastline.

The Senate Committee passed a measure Tuesday, Nov. 20 to send money to offshore energy production to the state.

Coastal restorations funding

As of now, Louisiana receives almost 37% of the revenue from energy production in federal waters. The new bill would increase royalties by almost 50%.

The new bill has widespread bipartisan support, but there is no set date for lawmakers to consider the bills, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.

