Louisiana coastal restoration could get more money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee may send more money to help Louisiana rebuild and protect the state coastline.
The Senate Committee passed a measure Tuesday, Nov. 20 to send money to offshore energy production to the state.
As of now, Louisiana receives almost 37% of the revenue from energy production in federal waters. The new bill would increase royalties by almost 50%.
The new bill has widespread bipartisan support, but there is no set date for lawmakers to consider the bills, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.
