Hazardous materials spill closes highway, Caddo Parish road

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck where hazardous materials were spilled on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Buncombe Road and Highway 169 in Caddo Parish.
According to Caddo Parish dispatch, an 18-wheeler carrying hydrochloric acid spilled its load.
Because of the spill, no one can get through that area.
No one was injured.
Buncombe Road is closed at this time to though traffic. Westbound Highway 169 at Buncombe Road is closed.
