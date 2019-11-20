Coroner names victim in Gregory Street shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the body found in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood on late Tuesday.
The body of Xathaniel Williams, 19, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his neck in front of a residence in the 7100 block of Gregory Street.
He was identified by his fingerprints.
His death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Willams’ death is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.