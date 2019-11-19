UPDATE: 30 storage units damaged in fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department said 30 storage units were damaged in a fire at the Stockwell Place Self Storage facility, between Shed Road and Louisiana Downs. The fire department was called to the scene Sunday at 11:49 p.m.
Traci Landry, Bossier City public information officer, told KSLA that the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Prevention Division.
A KSLA photographer arrived on the scene of the fire early Monday morning. Several emergency units were on the scene as smoke filled the air.
