UPDATE: 30 storage units damaged in fire

UPDATE: 30 storage units damaged in fire
The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a storage facility fire late Sunday night. (Source: Cody Jennings)
November 19, 2019 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:10 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department said 30 storage units were damaged in a fire at the Stockwell Place Self Storage facility, between Shed Road and Louisiana Downs. The fire department was called to the scene Sunday at 11:49 p.m.

Traci Landry, Bossier City public information officer, told KSLA that the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Prevention Division.

A KSLA photographer arrived on the scene of the fire early Monday morning. Several emergency units were on the scene as smoke filled the air.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.