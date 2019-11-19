State could rest soon in Cannon trial

By Danielle Scruggs | November 19, 2019 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 12:30 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Day 6 of an accused cop killer’s trial got underway Tuesday morning in Shreveport. The state could rest soon.

On Monday, jurors heard from an FBI task force member who apprehended 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon.

The panelists, who worked through the weekend, watched video of where the late Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley was shot at point-blank range in 2015.

