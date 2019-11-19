Tony Chachere’s gumbo beer has hit the shelves

(WAFB) - Some people enjoy a tasty stout with their gumbo, but how about a stout that tastes like gumbo?
Tony Chachere’s and Bayou Teche Brewing are introducing their Gumbo Stout, made with Creole spices for a limited time. Gumbo Stout is now available in select area stores throughout Louisiana, and will only be available for a limited time.
The creators of the new brew describe the flavor as having “roasted and smoky flavor from the roux and barley.”
The rich stout has a hint of caramel from the infusion of Tony Chachere’s Creole Instant Roux Mix, Creole Gumbo Base Mix, Creole Gumbo Dinner Mix, and No Salt Seasoning Blend.
Bayou Teche Brewing is known for blending the flavors of Louisiana, crafting beers to complement the Cajun and Creole cuisine.
“Gumbo Stout has been a labor of love for all of us,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere’s. “Gumbo is a symbol of the melting pot of Louisiana’s Creole culture and there is no better example than when local companies come together to create something spectacular.”
Gumbo Stout will also be available for a limited time at local retailers in Louisiana.
