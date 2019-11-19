Temperatures back above average ahead of front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing our temperatures Monday almost reaching 70 degrees we will be surging past the 70 degree mark over the next few days. While the ArkLaTex will be seeing pleasant weather, we are still tracking wet weather at the end of the work week. Showers out ahead of the next front will arrive on Thursday, but temperatures will still able to get into the mid 70s once again. Even with the cold front moving through Friday our temperatures won't see nearly the dramatic dip we saw last week for our weekend.