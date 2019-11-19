Temperatures back above average ahead of front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing our temperatures Monday almost reaching 70 degrees we will be surging past the 70 degree mark over the next few days. While the ArkLaTex will be seeing pleasant weather, we are still tracking wet weather at the end of the work week. Showers out ahead of the next front will arrive on Thursday, but temperatures will still able to get into the mid 70s once again. Even with the cold front moving through Friday our temperatures won't see nearly the dramatic dip we saw last week for our weekend.
As you are waking up and heading out the door while you will still need the jackets temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees warmer this morning on average compared to Monday. Thanks to ample sunshine expect temperatures to rise into the mid 70s by the afternoon hours all across the ArkLaTex. This will more than likely be the most best day of the work week.
As we go through the rest of the week clouds and rain chances will be on the increase. Wednesday we still should stay dry across the ArkLaTex as clouds will start to build. The showers will arrive during the morning hours on Thursday, but temperatures still should reach the mid 70s both days. While we will see showers Thursday the actual cold front does not arrive until Friday.
The cold front will drop our temperatures heading into the weekend, but it will only be a modest drop. High temperatures by on Sunday will already return into the mid 60s as we head into next week.
So while wet weather is on the way you can still keep the winter coats back in the closest for now.
Have a great Tuesday! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
