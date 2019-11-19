Police need help finding 77-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 77-year-old Shreveport man is missing and police need your help locating him.
Family members say Sylvester Thomas was last seen at 266 E. Herndon Avenue on Friday, Nov. 15. He is a black male, 6′4″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tall build, black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300, option 3. You can also contact Detective R. Stewart at (318) 401-3420.
