Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting; 1 suspect detained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on Shreveport’s west side. According to Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, officers received a call for shots fired near Curtis Lane and Greenwood Road.
A short time later, they received another call from LSU-Health about a man who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, after being shot in the upper body.
One person, who is believed to be involved, has been detained.
A second person is wanted for questioning.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.