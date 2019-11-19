Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting; 1 suspect detained

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting; 1 suspect detained
Shooting at Curtis Lane and Greenwood Road (Source: Scott Pace)
By Danielle Scruggs | November 19, 2019 at 1:22 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:14 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on Shreveport’s west side. According to Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, officers received a call for shots fired near Curtis Lane and Greenwood Road.

A short time later, they received another call from LSU-Health about a man who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, after being shot in the upper body.

One person, who is believed to be involved, has been detained.

A second person is wanted for questioning.

There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.

