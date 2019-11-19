First Alert: Rain moves back in the ArkLaTex late work week

Happy Tuesday afternoon. High's today will be in the upper 70s near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, another round a cool temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. Unfortunately, the clear skies and rain free afternoons are coming to an end by the latter half of this week.
Wednesday morning as you're headed out the door, layer up as temperatures will start in the low 50s, but by the afternoon it'll be another comfortable day in the mid 70s. Clouds throughout the day will increase that afternoon and evening, but stay dry. Overnight will be cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday, ahead of Friday's cold front, will see rain for some during the morning commute. Most looks light throughout the day Thursday with thunderstorms as well. Although it'll be cloudy and rainy, highs will reach the low 70s.
Friday will be the more eventful day as far as rain is concerned. The cold front will push through Friday dropping highs into the 60s and rain throughout much of the day. Some of this will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms. So far, most of the rain should be gone by the evening, but impacts and timing will continue to be ironed out as we get closer.
Just in the time for the weekend, the rain is gone and sunny conditions are back; however, highs will only climb into the upper 50s.
Have a fantastic Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
