Affidavit: Man showed gun before leaving with unpaid groceries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after court records say he showed a weapon to store employees before leaving with unpaid groceries.
Corinthian Brown, 31, is charged with robbery first degree.
According to an arrest affidavit, Brown and another suspect went into the Carter Hill Road Winn Dixie and left without paying for $300 worth of groceries. Before leaving, management attempted to stop Brown and he proceeded to pull up his shirt to show he had a handgun.
Brown was later taken into custody and transported the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.