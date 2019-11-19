Accused cop killer’s trial to enter its 6th day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Day 6 of an accused cop killer’s trial is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Shreveport.
On Monday, jurors heard from an FBI task force member who apprehended 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon.
And the panelists, who worked through the weekend, watched video of where the late Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley was shot at point-blank range in 2015.
KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is keeping track of the proceedings in Caddo District Court:
DAY 3 - NOV. 16
“All rise. Hear ye, hear ye, this honorable court is now in session.”— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
It may be the weekend, but Judge Ramona Emanuel is calling the Ofcr. Thomas LaValley murder trial to order this Saturday, marking day 3 of testimony. Follow me for updates & a live report tonight on @KSLA. pic.twitter.com/lgtRjoqoZZ
BREAKING NEWS in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Officer Thomas LaValley. Judge Ramona Emanuel has ordered court into recess after notifying all parties that medical attention is being sought for two jurors. Update from the judge expected shortly after 10am. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Court in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Officer LaValley remains in recess. A delay to get two jurors “medical attention “has now stretched into a 2 plus hour recess with no updates from the judge. Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense have left the courtroom. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Assistant District Attorney Ed Blewer just informed us that court will be called back to order at 1pm & the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Officer LaValley will resume at that time. Jury taking an early lunch. No word if the 2 jurors needing “medical attention” will return. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Follow a 4 hour delay, court is finally back in session in the @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley murder trial. BUT...a HIPPA concern related to juror #4’s medical issue has resulted in the court being cleared for a closed hearing between prosecutors & defense counsel. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
In the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley, juror #4, a white female, has been dismissed & replaced with 1 of the alternates, a black female. Testimony has finally gotten underway on day 3. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
New jury markup in the @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley murder trial: 8 men, 4 women. 7 jurors are white and 5 are African American. 3 alternates remain: 1 woman, 2 men. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Juror #4, the dismissed juror in the @ShreveportPD Ofcr Thomas LaValley murder trial, was the juror who cried on day 1 when audio of LaValley’s fatal shooting was played & she was also the juror who threw up during testimony on day 2. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Later this afternoon, the coroner is expected to testify in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley. Earlier in the trial, prosecutors indicated that is when they will introduce pictures of LaValley’s body. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
Testimony from a @ShreveportPD Crime Scene Investigator indicates Ofcr. LaValley fired 11 shots from his .40 caliber Glock the night he was shot & killed. But only 2 shots had a “straight trajectory” while 9 were on an “upward” trajectory. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
After just three and a half hours of testimony, court has adjourned for the day in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Officer Thomas LaValley. The only witness testifying today was CSI Sgt. Mendels, who was on the stand close to six combined hours on Friday and Saturday. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 16, 2019
DAY 4 - NOV. 17
Court will be called to orderly shortly in a rare Sunday afternoon session as the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley enters its 4th day of testimony. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/IL0gtgB9Y8— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 17, 2019
Dr. Traylor also testified 3 of the bullets penetrated LaValley’s body requiring removal of the projectiles while 3 others passed through and exited LaValley’s body.— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 17, 2019
Defendant Grover Cannon’s mother and sister set to be called as next two witnesses in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 17, 2019
Grover Cannon’s older sister, Latauria Cannon, called by the state is now being treated as a “hostile witness” in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Officer Thomas LaValley. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 17, 2019
The prosecution is using previous statements Cannon’s mom & sister gave police the night LaValley’s murder to impeach their denying Cannon made threats or had started rapping about shooting his family in the face. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 17, 2019
DAY 5 - NOV. 18
Day 5 soon gets underway in the murder trial of SPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley. Been a long draining trial, so I hope folks stop 2 pray 4 Jackie LaValley, Thomas’ mom & his family who’ve sat courageously through every second of the trail. The toll on their hearts is indescribable. pic.twitter.com/dgRW37B9BR— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
Alan Alkire, officer who apprehended Grover Cannon & is a member of FBI violent crimes task force is testifying in the @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley murder trial. Alkire says Cannon was sweating profusely when taken into custody & had 2 .40 cal bullets in his pocket. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
Grover Cannon’s lead defense attorney grilling FBI task force member Alan Alkire (the officer who apprehended Cannon & initially searched him) for admittedly making “a mistake” in his initial report that identified bullets found in Cannon’s pocket as .9mm. and not .40 cal. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
Monnie Michalik with the NW La Crime lab testified none of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley’s DNA was recovered from Grover Cannon’s clothing. At the time of his arrest 4 murder, Cannon wore clothing similar to what he wore the night he allegedly shot & killed LaValley. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
Jury in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley just finished watching a video of the crime scene. SPD Crime Scene Investigator John Madjerick who shot the video, also narrated it to the jury. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
Day 5 in the murder trial of @ShreveportPD Ofcr. Thomas LaValley is recessing early following testimony from the prosecution’s 26th witness. Court will be back in session tomorrow at 9:30am. @KSLA— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 18, 2019
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.