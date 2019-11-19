Accused cop killer’s trial to enter its 6th day

Jurors, who worked through the weekend, watched video Monday of where Officer Thomas LaValley was fatally shot

By KSLA Digital Team | November 18, 2019 at 10:46 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:53 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Day 6 of an accused cop killer’s trial is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Shreveport.

On Monday, jurors heard from an FBI task force member who apprehended 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon.

And the panelists, who worked through the weekend, watched video of where the late Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley was shot at point-blank range in 2015.

KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is keeping track of the proceedings in Caddo District Court:

