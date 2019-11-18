Police think they have their beer theft suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Remember those surveillance camera photos showing a man wheeling a shopping cart full of brewskis out of a Walmart store?
Texarkana, Texas, police now believe they know who he is.
And he has since been arrested.
“The Beer Man’s party is over. He was arrested a little while ago by the 8th North Task Force in Hope. Thanks for the quick find, guys!,” says a Facebook post by Texarkana, Texas, police.
Dawon Charles Jackson, 50, of Hope, has been in the Hempstead County, Ark., Detention Center since being booked there at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 15, booking records show.
Time stamps on the surveillance photos that Texarkana, Texas, police shared show the theft happened between 6:34 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Oct. 13.
Those same photos indicate he might have left in a white SUV.
