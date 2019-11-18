Police think they have their beer theft suspect

He allegedly didn’t pay for a shopping cart full of brewskis that he wheeled out of a Walmart store, authorities say

Texarkana, Texas, police believe 50-year-old Dawon Charles Jackson {left}, of Hope, Ark., is the man shown in this surveillance photo. (Source: Sources: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department left, Hempstead County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Remember those surveillance camera photos showing a man wheeling a shopping cart full of brewskis out of a Walmart store?

Texarkana, Texas, police shared this and other surveillance camera photos in an attempt to get the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13.
Texarkana, Texas, police shared this and other surveillance camera photos in an attempt to get the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas, police now believe they know who he is.

And he has since been arrested.

“The Beer Man’s party is over. He was arrested a little while ago by the 8th North Task Force in Hope. Thanks for the quick find, guys!,” says a Facebook post by Texarkana, Texas, police.

Dawon Charles Jackson, 50, of Hope, has been in the Hempstead County, Ark., Detention Center since being booked there at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 15, booking records show.

Time stamps on the surveillance photos that Texarkana, Texas, police shared show the theft happened between 6:34 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Oct. 13.

Those same photos indicate he might have left in a white SUV.

