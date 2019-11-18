POLICE: Multiple dead including shooter at Duncan Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - First responders have been dispatched to the Walmart after receiving reports of shots fired at the store.
Sources have confirmed with us that a shooting has occurred outside the Duncan Walmart.
Law enforcement has confirmed that multiple people are dead and the shooter is among them.
Witnesses have confirmed shots were fired at the store.
