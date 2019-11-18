Nov. 18 vigil for planned two-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for a two-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport. Kynsley De’Miya Robinson was shot Friday, Nov. 15, shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Linwood Homes, an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport’s College Heights neighborhood. Her father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to the apartment’s gate and waiting for a car to leave when another vehicle pulled up behind them and someone opened fire.
Kynsley’s vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at Precious Memories Mortuary, located at 4015 Greenwood Road.
Kynsley’s father was wounded in his lower left leg during what police described as intense gunfire. Another male was in the vehicle with the Robinsons’ at the time of the shooting; there was no immediate word on whether he was injured.
Robinson and his daughter were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. The child died at the Shreveport hospital at 1:07 a.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office reports.
Ta’Darrious Terrell Upshaw, the Shreveport man accused of killing Robinson as she sat in the back seat of her father’s vehicle, was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center. He was booked into the lockup at 7:37 p.m. Sunday as an in-state fugitive and on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, booking records show.
Updhaw’s bond has been set at $750,000 on the assault charge. No bond has been set on the murder charge.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.