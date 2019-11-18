Nov. 18 vigil for planned two-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for a two-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport. Kynsley De’Miya Robinson was shot Friday, Nov. 15, shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Linwood Homes, an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport’s College Heights neighborhood. Her father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to the apartment’s gate and waiting for a car to leave when another vehicle pulled up behind them and someone opened fire.