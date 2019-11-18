Possible ‘system intrusion’ causes shutdown of La. state websites, internet, email systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agency websites are not working and most state workers cannot access email or the internet Monday morning.
A state worker familiar with the issue says the systems were shut down because of a “possible intrusion.” The worker spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The issues started mid-morning Monday.
All 79 Office of Motor Vehicle locations are unable to do business at this time, according to Karen St. Germain, Commissioner of OMV.
Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry, reached by phone, said there is a “system issue” but did not elaborate.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.