Man accused of killing toddler transferred to CCC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport man accused of killing a toddler as she sat in the back seat of her father's vehicle has been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center.
Ta’Darrious Terrell Upshaw, 19, was booked into the lockup at 7:37 p.m. Sunday as an in-state fugitive and on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, booking records show.
His bond has been set at $750,000 on the assault charge. No bond has been set on the murder charge.
Upshaw was arrested at 2 p.m. Saturday after surrendering to authorities then was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 2:55 p.m. the same day, booking records show.
He is suspected of fatally shooting 2-year-old Kynsley Robinson in the back of her head Friday evening.
The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. that day at Linwood Homes, an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport’s College Heights neighborhood.
The girl’s father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to the apartment’s gate and waiting for a car to leave when another vehicle pulled up behind them and someone opened fire.
The girl’s father was wounded in his lower left leg during what police described as intense gunfire.
Another male was in the vehicle with the Robinsons at the time of the shooting; there was no immediate word on whether he was injured.
Robinson and his daughter were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. The child died at the Shreveport hosptial at 1:07 a.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office reports.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
