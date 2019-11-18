Livingston Parish husband and wife charged after suspected lover run over, killed

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman and her husband were charged in connection with the death of a man investigators believe she was involved in a relationship with.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Brendan Harrell died after being run over by a vehicle on Fore Road in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 13. Harrell’s partner, Janice Fore, 47, allegedly confessed to being involved in the crime.
Further investigation revealed Fore’s husband, Jonathan Fore, 47, was also involved in the crime. Jonathan Fore later confessed, according to Ard.
Both were charged with manslaughter.
An investigation to determine the cause of the incident remains ongoing. Ard did not disclose which of the individuals were driving the vehicle at the time.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
