Great weather to start the week, rainy weather to finish

(KSLA) - The weather will be great for the first half of this week before becoming unfavorable by the end of the week. There will be sunshine for now, then rain and clouds Thursday and Friday. Temperatures though will stay near the average.
Through tonight, the temperatures will cool down a little. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. So, it will not be freezing cold. There's no need for a winter coat for now. Maybe just a light jacket. The sky will be clear of any clouds and there's no chance of rain tonight.
Tuesday will have more great weather. The sun will be out shining and the rain chance will be down to zero. It will be a wonderful day to get outside and take advantage of the great weather. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s. With that said, it will finally go back to being above average for this time of the year.
Wednesday will still be nice, but changes will be underway. It will be warm with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s. It's the clouds that will be building their way in the ArkLaTex. There will be little to no rain expected though. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower.
Thursday is when our next weather maker will arrive. A cold front will be getting close, so rain chances will be up to 50%. There will be a lot of scattered activity, and not a long continuous event. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Keep the rain gear nearby!
Friday is when the cold front will push through. So, the rain chances will be slightly higher then. I have them up to 60% for the day. More scattered activity and maybe a couple storms. As the cold front pushes through, the rain will come to an end by the end of the day. Temperatures will cool down behind the cold front.
Over the upcoming weekend, it will go back to being nice. The rain will be gone by that time. Some clouds may linger in place Saturday and Sunday, but there will be some sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be a little cooler after the front pushes its way through. So, those temperatures will be back to below average. The good news is that it will not be too cold. Just enough for a light jacket.
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.