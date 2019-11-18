Excellent first half of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and are ready to start a new week! After cool but comfortable temperatures over the weekend we will continue to rebound as we start the week. Expect high temperatures to get into the mid 60s this afternoon followed by high temperatures getting into the 70s during the middle part of the week. Starting Thursday we are tracking rain chances that are associated with a cold front that will be moving through at the end of the week.
So as you are waking up this morning you will still need the jackets as temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. But temperatures will be quickly moving up as we head through the morning and into the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
As we head through the rest of the week temperatures will continue to move up across the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures around 70 Tuesday before moving up into the low to mid 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday. But as those temperatures rebound we are watching for our next weather maker to start moving into the ArkLaTex overnight Wednesday. A cold front will be bringing rain chances as we wrap up the work week along with cooler temperatures.
So get out and enjoy the fantastic weather we will see the first half of the week before more rain arrives Thursday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.