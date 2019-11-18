Excellent first half of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and are ready to start a new week! After cool but comfortable temperatures over the weekend we will continue to rebound as we start the week. Expect high temperatures to get into the mid 60s this afternoon followed by high temperatures getting into the 70s during the middle part of the week. Starting Thursday we are tracking rain chances that are associated with a cold front that will be moving through at the end of the week.