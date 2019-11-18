Brees tosses 3 TDs, defense gets 4 INTs as Saints beat Bucs

Tampa Bay received the ball first in the second half and was able to put together a drive that resulted in a 55-yard field goal to make it 20-10. New Orleans responded with a drive in which Brees and company sliced up the Bucs defense. The Saints went 75 yards in 10 plays and finished with a 6-yard pass from Brees to wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to make it 27-10 with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Brees was 5-of-5 on the drive for 59 yards, including a short toss to Thomas that went for 41 yards. However, the Bucs went right back down the field and scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Winston to wide receiver Chris Godwin to make it 27-17. The Bucs desperately tried to mount a comeback but on a fourth-and-10, Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans weren't on the same page, resulting in an interception by safety Marcus Williams that was returned 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-17 with 5:07 left to play. Winston drove the Bucs down to the Saints 1-yard line on their next possession but then threw another pick. This one was intercepted by P.J. Williams in the end zone.