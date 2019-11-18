2 arrested after Harrison County deputies find steroid lab inside home

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies found a steroid lab inside a home while responding to a call about gunshots being heard.
According to a press release, on Nov. 15 at 7:08 am, Harrison County deputies responded to 5859 Lansing Loop Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. The gunshots were reportedly coming from inside the residence.
The release said when deputies arrived at the location, they were met with resistance and were told they couldn’t come on the property. The deputies had a duty to assure that no one had been injured at the location and entered the property. While checking for injured persons inside the residence, a room containing a lab to manufacture steroids was located.
The release said Harrison County deputies notified the DEA and their agents responded to the location along with two chemists. District Attorney McCain was also notified and responded to the location. The DEA team disassembled the lab and assured that it was safe to handle. The DEA agents also confiscated approximately 40 kilos of pure steroid powder.
The release said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seized approx. 5000 vials of manufactured steroid liquid with a street value of approx. 150,000.00 along with a large selection of pills that were being manufactured. The entire laboratory, two cars, two motorcycles, multiple firearms, ammo and 13,533.00 in cash were also seized.
The release said two people were arrested at the location, Sammie Leslie Vail and Ashley Pilgrim Vail. Sammie Vail is charged with possession of controlled substance PG3>400G 1st degree felony, interfering with public duties, unlawfully carrying a weapon license holder and public intoxication. Ashley Vail is charged with possession of controlled substance PG3>400G 1st degree felony, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport and disorderly conduct. Both were booked into the Harrison County Jail.
The release said two other people were located at the residence. They were interviewed by Harrison County deputies and later released.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information may be released at a later date.
