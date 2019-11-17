Shreveport voters narrowly reject bond proposals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport voters narrowly rejected the city’s three bond proposals Saturday.
Before them were propositions totaling $186 million, down from the $220 million that originally was proposed.
At stake were everything from a $20 million police headquarters, because the current one reportedly is in bad shape, to new fire stations and fire engines to better protect the public, along with many other items.
Generally, voters were deciding upon whether to spend:
- $32 million on water and sewerage,
- $76.14 million on the Fire and Police Departments and SPAR, and,
- $77.86 million on streets and drainage.
They rejected all of the projects, according to complete but unofficial results of Saturday’s elections.
Propositions 1 and 2 were decided by 1,342 and 1,764 votes, respectively.
And the margin in the decision on Proposition 3 was only 138 votes.
Proposition 1 ($32 million)
YES 49%
NO 51%
Proposition 2 ($76.14 million)
YES 48%
NO 52%
Proposition 3 ($77.86 million)
YES 50%
NO 50%
Of the 122,909 voters who were qualified to decide the bond proposals:
- 52.1% are Democrats and 23.9% are Republicans,
- 53.9% are black and 41.6% are white, and,
- 58.4% are women and 41.6% are men, according to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office.
In the months leading up to Saturday’s elections, Shreveport launched a website and held informational meetings throughout the city to help voters learn about the three bond proposals.
It was during those gatherings that some citizens stressed the need for the city to prioritize how the bond projects would get done. Some also questioned whether the funds would be used only on the projects outlined in the proposals.
Among opponents to the bond propositions was the Shreveport’s police union, which late last month vowed to begin a public campaign to urge the city’s voters to say no to the three municipal bond proposals.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.