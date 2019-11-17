Pleasant afternoon to wrap up the weekend

A very chilly start to the morning yet again with temperatures slowly rising above freezing. Besides the possible need to defrost your windows, not much else will hinder your morning commute weather wise. By the lunch hour, temperatures will have warmed into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. There will also be a weak cold front swinging into parts of the ArkLaTex this evening, but it won't bring a change in temperatures. Plus, since there's not a lot of moisture, we will not see any rain..