Pleasant afternoon to wrap up the weekend

Welcome to the last day of the weekend! All good things must come to an end, but not the weather this time. Sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon highs will continue today and through the first half of the work week. A few clouds may build in our northern region, but the ArkLaTex should be rain free until Wednesday night/Thursday.
A very chilly start to the morning yet again with temperatures slowly rising above freezing. Besides the possible need to defrost your windows, not much else will hinder your morning commute weather wise. By the lunch hour, temperatures will have warmed into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. There will also be a weak cold front swinging into parts of the ArkLaTex this evening, but it won't bring a change in temperatures. Plus, since there's not a lot of moisture, we will not see any rain..
Monday and Tuesday, another high pressure system will keep both days sunny and slightly closer to average highs for this time of year. Our average for this time of year is in the upper 60s, which we are forecasting for Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will remain dry as well, but clouds will be on the increase by the evening as another cold front approaches the ArkLaTex.
Our next weather maker will be a cold front on Thursday bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms. This wet activity will carry into Friday and possibly into the Saturday. So far, not looking at anything severe, but if that changes, we'll be sure to keep the ArkLaTex updated.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
