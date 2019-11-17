Man injuried in club shooting; gunman at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a gunman following a shooting that left one man injured.
The shooting happened a little after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 in the 3100 block of McWillie Avenue and Kings Highway. That’s in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.
According to Shreveport police’s major incident report, the gunman began to open fire in the parking lot of a club. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The gunman is still at large after leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app
