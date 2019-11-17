Gov. John Bel Edwards wins re-election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, D- Louisiana, won his re-election bid Saturday, Nov. 16. He defeated Republican candidate Eddie Rispone.
Edwards secured 51 percent of the vote, while Rispone received 49 percent.
Edwards, the only Democrat serving as governor in a deep south state, was first elected to lead the state in 2015. Before that, he served in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Going into the election Saturday, 2,975,186 Louisiana voters were qualified to decide the gubernatorial runoff. Of those:42.3% are Democrats and 31.1% are Republicans,63.4% are white and 31.3% are black, and,55.1% are women and 44.9% are men, according to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office.
