Election Day 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day is Saturday, Nov. 16 and voters around the state voted on several important topics. The big-ticket item on the ballot is the race for Louisiana’s governor.
The two major candidates, Gov. John Bel Edwards and business Eddie Rispone, have debated a number of times, leading up to Election Day.
President Donald Trump was in Bossier City Thursday, Nov. 14, to campaign for Rispone. Earlier that same day, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke with supporters at his Shreveport campaign headquarters.
STATEWIDE
- Governor: John Bel Edwards (D) ... Eddie Rispone (R)
- Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (R) ... Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
STATE SENATOR DIST. 36
- Ryan Gatti (R) ... Robert Mills (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DIST. 3
- Tammy Phelps (D) ... Daryl Joy Walters (D)
