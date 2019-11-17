East Texas deputies respond to shooting; finds drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Harrison County Deputies are investigating a shooting and potential drug distribution at a residence on Saturday morning in Marshall, TX.
Deputies responded to a shooting that took place a little after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 5800 block of Lansing Loop Road.
When deputies arrived they found a room containing a lab to manufacture steroids. Harrison County Deputies notifies the DEA and their agents responded to the location along with two chemists.
Deputies arrested Sammie Leslie Vail and Ashley Pilgrim Vail. Both were charged with possession of controlled substance and interfering with public duties.
According to Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher, the DEA found 40 kilos of pure steroid powder as well as
5000 vials of manufactured steroid liquid with a value of $150,000.00 along with a large selection of pills that were being manufactured.
Both suspects are booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Two other people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. They were interviewed by Harrison County Deputies and later released.
Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.
