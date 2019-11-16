Weekend warm up with ample sunshine

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. Get ready for yet another beautiful weekend! As you head out to vote, you won't have to worry about any rain, but just the chill in the air. Another frosty morning with temperatures spending the first part of the morning in the 30s. Afternoon highs will warm up in the upper 50s, low 60s with an increase in cloud cover this evening. This is just the start of a pleasant warm up happening over the coming days.