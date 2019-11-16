Weekend warm up with ample sunshine

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. Get ready for yet another beautiful weekend! As you head out to vote, you won't have to worry about any rain, but just the chill in the air. Another frosty morning with temperatures spending the first part of the morning in the 30s. Afternoon highs will warm up in the upper 50s, low 60s with an increase in cloud cover this evening. This is just the start of a pleasant warm up happening over the coming days.
Overnight tonight, lows will once again drop near freezing and below across the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind your pets and plants, and that you may need extra time in the morning to factor in defrosting windshields.
Sunday is looking similar to today. Mostly sunny with a cold start to the morning in the 30s with afternoon highs slightly warmer in the low 60s area-wide. By the afternoon, clouds will come in from the west for the northern ArkLaTex associated with a weak front. This will bring rain to areas well north of our region, but we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will finally stay above freezing in the low 40s.
Monday through Wednesday, the weather will stay quiet, warm, and rain-free. Highs will steadily increase through the work week with the return of the 70s by Wednesday. By Thursday, however, we are keeping our eyes on another cold front that will bring rain on Friday as well. We'll have more details and keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a fantastic weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
