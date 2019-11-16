Coroner IDs Toddler killed in shooting; police name suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the toddler killed in a shooting on Friday evening, and police continue their search for the gunman.
Kynsley Robinson, 2, died from her injuries after being shot in the back of the head. Police are searching for Ta’Darious Upshaw, 19. He is facing a charge with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Officers got the call just after 5:30 p.m. to Linwood Homes, that's an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport's College Heights neighborhood.
The girl’s father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to the apartment’s gate and waiting for a car to leave when another vehicle pulled up behind them and opened fire.
The girl was shot in the back of her head, authorities say. The girl’s father was shot in his lower left leg. Another man was also in the vehicle at the time but there was no word if he was injured in the incident.
The father and child were sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Bond in the matter has been set at $750,000.00. Additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
