Police searching for gunman following overnight drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are investigating following a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning.
The shooting took place at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 6900 block of Kennedy Street. That’s just east of Shreveport Regional Airport.
According to the major incident report, the gunman drove up on the victim’s car and began to open fire.
Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting however, the gunman is still at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
