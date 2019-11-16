Man injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting left one man injured.
The shooting happened a little before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 3900 block of Canal Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Shreveport police Spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines said the gunman pulled up to the victim and began to open fire. The victim was shot in the abdomen and is being taken to a nearby hospital.
The gunman is still at large after running away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app
