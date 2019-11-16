GEAUX VOTE: Louisiana General Election on Nov. 16

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Polls will open across Louisiana at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.
STATEWIDE
- Governor: John Bel Edwards (D) ... Eddie Rispone (R)
- Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (R) ... Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
STATE SENATOR DIST. 36
- Ryan Gatti (R) ... Robert Mills (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DIST. 3
- Tammy Phelps (D) ... Daryl Joy Walters (D)
Voters hoping to find their polling location or learn more about the choices that will appear on their ballot are urged to use Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, or the SOS Voter Portal.
