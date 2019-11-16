Drive-by shooting sends 2 people to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
It happened at 8:17 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stonewall Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A male was shot in his back and a female was shot in one of her hands, authorities said.
Both were in a house at the time of the shooting.
Detectives have found shell casings in the yard and street.
At one point, police had a dozen units on the scene between Missouri and Arkansas avenues. Dispatch records show 11 still are there.
Both victims have been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this drive-by shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
