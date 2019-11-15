SFD firefighters work to extinguish blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about a house fire that happened on Friday morning.
Crews got the call just before 7:30 a.m. to 4100 block of Forest Oaks Drive. That’s in west Shreveport, off of Broadway Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Firefighters on the scene said a vehicle caught fire after a family returned home. The flames from the car fire spread to the attic.
Everyone was able to get to safety.
It took crews less than 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.