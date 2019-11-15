70s return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a week in which we saw record lows set on multiple days, Friday marks the beginning of a week long warm up for the ArkLaTex. The pattern that had locked the eastern half of the country into below normal temperatures will begin to loosen its grip. This means that the parade of cold fronts that have been rolling through the ArkLaTex over the past few weeks will slow. A ridge of high pressure will be building over the ArkLaTex early next week moving our temperatures back above average for the first time in a two weeks.
But while we are tracking a big warm up, most of the ArkLaTex will see subfreezing temperatures during the overnight hours. So if you are planning to go vote during the early morning hours on Saturday make sure you grab a coat. Once we get into the afternoon hours temperatures should moderate back into the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine should dominate throughout the day making those 50s feel more comfortable.
As we head into next week temperatures will continue to rebound across the ArkLaTex. By the middle of next week our temperatures will back crossing above average for the first time since November 6th. We can expect sunshine to continue to dominate the ArkLaTex thanks to the strong ridge of high pressure. We could see showers Thursday, but our temperatures will still reach into the mid 70s.
