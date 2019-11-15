70s return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a week in which we saw record lows set on multiple days, Friday marks the beginning of a week long warm up for the ArkLaTex. The pattern that had locked the eastern half of the country into below normal temperatures will begin to loosen its grip. This means that the parade of cold fronts that have been rolling through the ArkLaTex over the past few weeks will slow. A ridge of high pressure will be building over the ArkLaTex early next week moving our temperatures back above average for the first time in a two weeks.