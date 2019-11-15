BUNDT BASH: Get a free cake on National Bundt Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you love Bundt Cakes? Well today’s the day to celebrate!
Nothing Bundt Cakes, will celebrate National Bundt Day, Nov. 15, 2019, with a nationwide Bundt Bash — featuring a giveaway of its celebratory Confetti Bundtlets at all of it’s bakeries.
At 11:15 a.m., each bakery will get the party started by giving out free Confetti Bundtlets – miniature Bundt Cakes – to every guest who visits the bakery, while supplies last.
The first 22 people in line will receive free Bundtlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday. The Free Bundtlets for a year will be given in the form of a punch card for 12 free Bundtlets, one per month, redeemable through Nov. 14, 2020. Punch cards are limited to one per household.
