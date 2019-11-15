Cold overnight temperatures continue with a warming trend underway

(KSLA) - The weather will remain quiet with low rain chances over the next several days. The temperatures will be on the increase through the weekend and next week. It will still be below average for a few days, then we will actually climb above average next week.
Tonight, it will be cold once again. Temperatures will still fall to the lower 30s. North of I-20 has a good chance for the upper 20s while everywhere else across the AkrLaTex will be int he lower 30s but still at the freezing mark. You will need a jacket as you head out the door this evening or early in the morning Saturday.
There is a chance for some more fog to develop again overnight. Visibility could drop to less than 3 miles in some areas. Use caution this evening wherever fog may develop such as some valleys or near the lake.
Saturday will have great weather! There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. I do think it will be great weather to enjoy. There may be a couple of passing clouds, but still nothing to worry about. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will still be cold during the overnight hours though. It will cool down to near the freezing mark. Keep a jacket with you during the evening and overnight. Don’t forget to go vote!
Sunday will have more clouds pass through. I do have a 10% chance of rain. It will be later in the day when we might see a stray shower or two. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. The good news about Sunday is that the computer models have backed off on the rain. So, there is no need to cancel any plans you may have. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will have great weather! There will not be any rain and the sunshine will be out. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. So, it will finally be a little warmer and closer to the normal for late November.
Now the moment we've all been waiting for. Temperatures will return to above average on Wednesday next week! It will warm up to the 70s with a few passing clouds and some sunshine mixed in. Thursday will also have warm temperatures reaching the mid 70s. However, the warmer weather will not last long.
By the end of next week, there should be rain that returns. I have a 40% chance of rain next Thursday. It will be with our next cold front coming in. This should cool temperatures a little bit by Friday next week. Temperatures Friday should only warm up to the lower 60s. It is still a long way out, so things will need to be ironed out over the next few days.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.