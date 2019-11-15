Cold overnight temperatures continue with a warming trend underway

Saturday will have great weather! There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. I do think it will be great weather to enjoy. There may be a couple of passing clouds, but still nothing to worry about. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will still be cold during the overnight hours though. It will cool down to near the freezing mark. Keep a jacket with you during the evening and overnight. Don’t forget to go vote!