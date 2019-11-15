Chilly start followed by warming temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! After dealing with cold and wet weather over the past 4 days we are finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will finally start to rebound and this will be continuing through the weekend. Your Election Day forecast, while chilly, will see sunshine and warmer temperatures compared to what we have been dealing with this week. As we head into next week temperatures will continue to rebound with highs reaching back into the 70s by the middle of the week.
As for your Friday, make sure you grab a jacket as you are heading out the door as temperatures are quite chilly across the ArkLaTex. Many of you may also want to give yourself a couple extra minutes as we are dealing with frost this morning. But after sunrise temperatures should quickly begin to rebound throughout the region into the 50s along with ample sunshine.
This trend will be continuing as we go through the weekend. Expect highs on election day in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine. On Sunday we could see temperatures already getting back into the 60s.
Next week will bring even warmer temperatures to the ArkLaTex. Monday will likely see high in the low to mid 60s, but by Wednesday expect our high temperatures to be back into the 70s all across the ArkLaTex. On top of the comfortable temperatures don’t expect any real chance for rain until Thursday.
So while it make feel like the same freezing weather this morning know that relief is just a few hours away!
Have a great weekend! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.