Chilly start followed by warming temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! After dealing with cold and wet weather over the past 4 days we are finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will finally start to rebound and this will be continuing through the weekend. Your Election Day forecast, while chilly, will see sunshine and warmer temperatures compared to what we have been dealing with this week. As we head into next week temperatures will continue to rebound with highs reaching back into the 70s by the middle of the week.