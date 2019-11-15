Accused cop killer’s murder trial resumes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Accused cop killer Grover De’Aundre Cannon’s trial entered its second day of testimony Friday.
The 31-year-old Shreveport man allegedly gunned down Thomas LaValley when the officer responded to a call in 2015 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Prosecutors spent the Friday morning calling police witnesses who established that LaValley’s gun was missing from where he was fatally shot.
But during testimony from the day’s third witness, the court suddenly was forced to recess when a juror became ill. The woman later returned to serve on the panel and the trial resumed.
On Thursday, jurors heard roughly seven hours of testimony from six witnesses and 23 exhibits were entered into evidence. The last witness of day was LaValley’s backup, Officer Amber Flutch, who arrived seconds after LaValley was shot.
Flutch testified that she found LaValley lying unresponsive in a doorway, shot with blood all around and under him.
KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is in the Caddo courtroom for today’s proceedings:
