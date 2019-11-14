Where’s Kenneth Cole? Family, law officers seek answers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Come Saturday, it will have been four years since Kenneth Cole's family heard his voice on the telephone.
He was 33 years old at the time.
His car was found at Goodwill on West 70th Street in Shreveport shortly after he was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.
Cole had purchased a plane ticket to fly to Las Vegas on Nov. 20 but never made it.
Nor has there been any indication that he made it to Alaska, where he had planned to move with a friend.
Caddo sheriff’s detectives have said they’ve found no evidence of foul play in connection with Cole’s disappearance.
Just the same, they and his family members still are searching for answers as to what became of him.
A lack of evidence provides no clues as to where he might be.
So authorities are renewing their plea for information about Cole, his activities in November 2015 and where he might be today, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
To help, call sheriff’s Detective Nathan Everett at (318) 681-0700.
